Dem Rep Waters: Trump ‘Not Normal,’ Does Not Deserve to Be President or Honored

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Saturday that President Donald Trump was “not normal, and he does not deserve to be honored” during MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“[Trump]’s not normal,” Waters told host Joy Reid. “And he does not deserve to be honored.”

Waters also said the president is not someone who “deserves to be president of the United States.”

She continued, “I don’t go to these ceremonial events where you’re praising and honoring and exchanging niceties. And for those people who say, ‘Oh, he became presidential,’ he did not. He cannot become presidential. He is who he is. And I mean, whatever his socialization was, whatever his upbringing was, he is not someone that deserves to be president of the United States of America, respecting and honoring others, because he does not.”

