Graham: If Trump’s Wiretap Allegations Are True, It’s ‘Biggest’ Scandal Since Watergate, I Don’t Know If They Are

During a town hall on Saturday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that if President Trump’s allegations that President Obama wiretapped him are true, “it would be the biggest political scandal since Watergate.” Graham further said that he’s “very worried that our president is suggesting that the former president has done something illegally.”

Graham said that if he doesn't know if Trump's accusations are true, but if they are, "it would be the biggest political scandal since Watergate."

He added that if Obama was able to obtain a legal warrant to monitor Trump’s campaign, that “would be the biggest scandal since Watergate.” Graham continued that he was “very worried that our president is suggesting that the former president has done something illegally. I would be very worried, if, in fact, the Obama administration was able to obtain a warrant lawfully about Trump campaign activity with foreign governments. So, it’s my job, as a United States Senator to get the bottom of this.”

