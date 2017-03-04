Joy Reid: Donald Trump Is the ‘Baggage-in-Chief’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid discussed actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger quitting NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” because people are “boycotting” the show, citing “baggage” due to President Donald Trump’s name still being associated with it.

Reid said the show’s ratings were bad because “Baggage-in-Chief” Trump’s name still appears in the credits.

“[T]he ratings were bad because people didn’t want to watch the show because Donald Trump was associated with it,” Reid explained.

