Skip to content

NAACP’s Barber: Before the Russian Hack, There Was a Racist Hack

by Trent Baker4 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During the Saturday MSNBC “AM Joy” broadcast, North Carolina NAACP President Rev. William Barber claimed that before the alleged Russian hack took place, there was a “racist voter suppression hack of our political system.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“[W]e’ve had 22 states that represent nearly 250 electoral votes, over 50 percent of black voters that have put in place voter suppression laws,” Barber said to host Joy Reid. “That’s the real hacking. Before there was a Russian hack, there was a racist voter suppression hack of our political system.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.