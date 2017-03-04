NY Police Commissioner: ‘A Lot of Folks’ Cross Border, Get Legal Status, Then Are ‘Recruited by MS-13’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Suffolk County, NY Police Commissioner Timothy Sini stated that there should be a “hard look” taken at the unaccompanied minor program, “because a lot of folks are jumping the border illegally, and then getting legal status under that program, and they’re being recruited by MS-13.”

Sini said MS-13 comes in “through the southern border. … And they recruit folks in communities, vulnerable individuals, who are recently immigrating to this country illegally and legally, people who don’t speak English. People whose family structure may not be supportive, and they are a vicious bunch.”

He added that that there are lots of tools within the federal system, and that he’s been working with the feds to stop MS-13 since he became commissioner.

Sini concluded, “I think it’s very important that we take a hard look at all the different immigration programs. One of the programs that was mentioned in the memoranda, that he [President Trump] issued in connection with the executive order dealt with the unaccompanied minor program. And that’s something that we need to take a hard look at, because a lot of folks are jumping the border illegally, and then getting legal status under that program, and they’re being recruited by MS-13.”

