Chris Wallace Accuses Dem Sen of ‘More Than a Whiff of McCarthyism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace questioned Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) over comments he made during an MSNBC interview last Friday where he said that the intelligence community had transcripts of conversations between Russia and the Trump campaign.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After playing the video clip of Coons saying there are transcripts that provide”very critical insights” into whether Russia was “colluding with the Trump campaign,” Wallace asked, “Senator, we’re talking here about the President of the United States, isn’t there more than a whiff of McCarthyism for you as a U.S. Senator to say there are transcripts out there that provide insight into whether or not there was collusion, but you don’t know whether they exist?”

After initially defending his comments as an attempt to encourage the Senate Intelligence Committee to be given access to the raw intelligence, Coons admitted there is no “hard evidence of collusion,” and apologized.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN