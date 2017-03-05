Former Bush AG Mukasey: Trump ‘Right’ That There Was Surveillance

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” while discussing President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing the former Obama administration of wiretapping Trump Tower prior to the election, former Attorney General Michael Mukasey said that Trump was “right” that there was surveillance on Trump Tower for intelligence purposes.

Mukasey said, “This is the difference between being correct and right. The president was not correct in saying President Obama ordered a tap on a server in Trump Tower. However, I think he’s right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney general – at the Justice Department through the FISA court.”

