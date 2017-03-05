Former DNI Clapper Denies FISA Court Order for Surveillance of Trump Tower

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied there had been a FISA court order allowing FBI surveillance of Trump Tower during last year’s presidential campaign.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: If the FBI had a FISA court order for surveillance, would that be information that you would know or not know?

CLAPPER: Yes.

TODD: You would be told this?

CLAPPER: I would know that, yes.

TODD: If there was a FISA court order?

CLAPPER: Something like this absolutely.

TODD: And at this point, you can’t confirm or deny whether that exists?

CLAPPER: I can deny it.

TODD: There is no FISA court order?

CLAPPER: Not to my knowledge.

TODD: Of anything at Trump Tower?

CLAPPER: No.

TODD: Well, that’s an important revelation at this point.