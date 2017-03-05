Former DNI Clapper Denies FISA Court Order for Surveillance of Trump Tower

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied there had been a FISA court order allowing FBI surveillance of Trump Tower during last year’s presidential campaign.
Partial transcript as follows:
TODD: If the FBI had a FISA court order for surveillance, would that be information that you would know or not know?
CLAPPER: Yes.
TODD: You would be told this?
CLAPPER: I would know that, yes.
TODD: If there was a FISA court order?
CLAPPER: Something like this absolutely.
TODD: And at this point, you can’t confirm or deny whether that exists?
CLAPPER: I can deny it.
TODD: There is no FISA court order?
CLAPPER: Not to my knowledge.
TODD: Of anything at Trump Tower?
CLAPPER: No.
TODD: Well, that’s an important revelation at this point.
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.