Franken Calls on Sessions to Come Before the Judiciary Committee for Saying Something ‘That Just Wasn’t True’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should return and tell the Senate Judiciary Committee why he said something “that just wasn’t true,” regarding his meeting with the Russian ambassador.

Franken said, “I called for him to recuse himself before this incident. I hadn’t called for him to resign. But, he needs to answer some questions. For example, he said at his press conference, that if he had just thought about it for a moment, had taken his time, he would have said that he had met twice with the Russian ambassador. He had seven weeks to say that. He was testifying under oath to the American people. and, he said something that just wasn’t true.”

He added, “I would like to give him some benefit of the doubt. He needs to come back before the committee and explain this. It doesn’t make any sense.”

