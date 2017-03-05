Ingraham on Russia-Trump Allegations: ‘Typical Washington Feeding Frenzy Based on No Evidence,’ ‘Feverishly Overblown’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conservative talker Laura Ingraham called the ongoing Russia-President Donald Trump collusion allegations a “typical Washington feeding frenzy based on no evidence,” adding that the whole thing is “feverishly overblown” and “tenuous.”

“This is a typical Washington feeding frenzy based on little to no evidence,” Ingraham said while speaking on “Fox News Sunday.”

She continued, “I think most people watching this are like, are we actually going to talk about the fact that, you know, we need to have jobs, the economy and the border enforced? I think people are saying, ‘Enough already.'”

