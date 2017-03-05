NYT’s Friedman on Trump Tweets: Soon They’ll Be Talking About Taking Away His Nuclear Codes

Video: @TomFriedman quips: a few more early morning tweets by Trump and people will talk about “taking away the nuclear codes” #MTP #TTT pic.twitter.com/Zfuk0Ya6se

Sunday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman predicted on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if President Donald Trump continues his early morning tweets, people will soon be talking about taking away his nuclear codes.

“You know, Chuck, a few more mornings like this of 6:00 a.m. tweets and people are not going to talking about taking away his Twitter, they’re going to be talking about taking away his football. And I mean the nuclear codes,” Friedman told host Chuck Todd.

