Skip to content

NYT’s Friedman on Trump Tweets: Soon They’ll Be Talking About Taking Away His Nuclear Codes

by Trent Baker5 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman predicted on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that if President Donald Trump continues his early morning tweets, people will soon be talking about taking away his nuclear codes.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“You know, Chuck, a few more mornings like this of 6:00 a.m. tweets and people are not going to talking about taking away his Twitter, they’re going to be talking about taking away his football. And I mean the nuclear codes,” Friedman told host Chuck Todd.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.