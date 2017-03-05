WH Spox on Obama’s Denial of Wiretap Claim: ‘They Don’t Have the Best Track Record’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing the former Obama administration of wiretapping Trump Tower before the election, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders questioned President Barack Obama’s denial via a spokesperson.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Well, I think, they don’t have the best track record,” she said. “They said they had a cardinal rule, well frankly that’s just not true. The president himself got directly involved when it came to the email scandal with Hillary Clinton.”

Huckabee Sanders added, “All we’re saying is let’s take a closer look. Let’s look into this. If this happened, if this is accurate, this is the biggest overreach and the biggest scandal.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN