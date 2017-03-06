Bob Beckel: Trump Shouldn’t ‘Have Control of the Nuclear Codes’ – He’s ‘Starting to Lose It’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a discussion of President Trump’s wiretapping allegations on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Bob Beckel stated that President Trump “ought not have control of the nuclear codes…because this guy is starting to lose it.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Beckel said [relevant remarks begin around 7:30] that the notion “that you can get thousands of these things [FISA warrants] done is just total and complete bull.” “This guy is now, almost to the point––and I have a very strong suggestion as an American––I think that he ought

He added that in order to get wiretaps of a US citizen, you need “very strong proof of a felony or treason.” Beckel also said that there’s a list of who received FISA charges and who didn’t, and a judge can look at this list, and there won’t be a Trump name on it. “This guy is now, almost to the point––and I have a very strong suggestion as an American––I think that he ought

Beckel continued, “This guy is now, almost to the point — and I have a very strong suggestion as an American, I think that he ought not have control of the nuclear codes. It ought to have Pence, him, and the Secretary of Defense, because this guy is starting to lose it.”

Beckel further agreed with fellow co-host Dana Perino that as president, Trump could simply ask to look at FISA warrants.

He later stated that Trump’s accusation was that the president wiretapped him, which is false, but that there was supposedly a wiretap about issues between the Trump organization and Russia.

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett