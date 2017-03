SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TMZ Sports posted a video of Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas partying at a bar in Georgia over the weekend.

In the video, Thomas says, “F*** Tom Brady,” and then adds, “But he’s great!”

According to TMZ, Thomas said he was just joking and “meant no harm.”

