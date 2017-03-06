GOP Rep Chaffetz: ‘We’re Going to Look Hard At’ Trump Wiretapping Claims, ‘This Stuff Does Happen’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Oversight & Government Reform Committee Chairman Representative Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) stated that the House is “going to look hard at” President Trump’s wiretapping claims and cited James Rosen, the IRS, and the targeting Chaffetz faced by the Secret Service as evidence that “this stuff does happen, and it’s not necessarily done the legal, lawful way.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chaffetz said, “[W]e’re going to look hard at this. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and the House Intelligence Committee will take the lead on this. We’ll play a role [as] the Oversight Committee, but I’m going to go into it eyes wide open. We’ve had experience. The Obama administration’s been notorious on this type of stuff. And we’re going to look hard at it.”

He added, “[L]et’s remember what they did with James Rosen. Let’s remember that the IRS did target Americans based on their political beliefs. You know, my own personal case, I had more than 40 Secret Service agents illegally tap into my records and dive into my background, and that’s according to the inspector general. So, this stuff does happen, and it’s not necessarily done the legal, lawful way. And so, yeah, we’re going to take a look at it.”

Chaffetz further stated that a paper trail of any wiretapping should be “fairly evident.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett