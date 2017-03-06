Mika Brzezinski Says Trump ‘Possibly Unfit Mentally,’ Suggests Country on the Road to Totalitarianism

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski unloaded on President Donald Trump, questioning his mental stability and whether or not he was capable of performing the duties of president of the United States.

“As I said at the beginning of this show, I thought this presidency could happen,” she said. “I thought [Trump] could win. It’s certainly not my first choice. But, I wanted to have hope. And I wanted to have an open mind so that, perhaps, the weight of this office, of this presidency, might guide him in a better direction than in his previous life. It is not.”

Later, Brzezinski described Trump as “possibly unfit mentally.”

“Sorry, I’m just saying what everyone is thinking, so,” she said.

Co-host Joe Scarborough criticized the people with which Trump had surrounded himself in the White House and cited a Wall Street Journal editorial claiming a lost trust in government.

“Let’s put it this way — I believe in his ability to communicate with people, and I believe in how he won,” Brzezinski replied. “I get why he won. I don’t believe in his ability to be able to do this job well. It’s past time that we lower the bar so low that we’re in the ditch.”

After Hearst Magazines’ Joanna Cole had said people were watching abroad what was happening in the United States, Brzezinski implied Trump was taking the country down the path of totalitarianism.

“We hear, Joanna [Coles], from people from other countries who say this is how it starts,” she added. “So, I think we are at that point where we have to have that conversation.”

