Rubio: ‘White House Will Have to Answer’ to Trump’s Wiretapping Allegations

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he has “no insight” on President Donald Trump’s accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower prior to the election.
“Again, I think the term wiretap is thrown around very loosely and by a lot of people,” Rubio told host Chuck Todd. “So we have to understand exactly what they’re talking about. Suffice it to say I don’t have any basis — I’ve never heard that allegation made before by anybody. I’ve never seen anything about that anywhere before. But again, may — the president put that out there and now the White House will have to answer to exactly what [Trump] was referring to.”
