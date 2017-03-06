Watch: Kansas City Drive-By Shooting Caught on Dash Cam

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police are looking for the passengers of an SUV involved in a drive-by shooting in Kansas City, MO last week, says a Daily Mail report.

In the video, a black SUV pulls up next to a black sedan at a traffic light and opens fire in broad daylight.

Per KSHB, the black sedan was hit, but the mother and with her two sons, five and nine, were unharmed.

“[One son] told me “Mommy we’re going to die! Mommy move!’ and I couldn’t move because we had a car ahead of us,” the unidentified mother recalled to KSHB.

