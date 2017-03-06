WH Spox on If Trump Accepts Comey Denial on Obama Wiretapping: ‘I Don’t Think He Does’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told host George Stephanopoulos that she did not “think” President Donald Trump accepted FBI director James Comey’s reported denial that the Obama administration had not wiretapped Trump Tower in New York City during the campaign.

“You know, I don’t think he does, George,” she said. “I think he firmly believes that this is a storyline that has been reported pretty widely by quite a few outlets. The wiretapping has been discussed in The New York Times, BBC, Fox News and we believe that it should be looked at by the House Intelligence Committee.”

