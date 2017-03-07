Ingraham: The ‘Trump-iest’ Parts of Obamacare Reform Are Missing from New Health Care Bill

During Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative talker Laura Ingraham discussed President Donald Trump’s proposed Obamacare reform, saying the new bill is missing the elements that Trump said it would have.
“The Trump-ism of the health care reform, the Trump-iest parts of it were transparency and pricing, competition across state lines, and even on the edges, repealing the McCarran–Ferguson Act … where is that?” Ingraham said. “I don’t see any transparency and control of skyrocketing prices of health care. I certainly don’t see competition across state lines. And the drug companies, no provisions about that as far as I can see.”
