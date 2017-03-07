Mike Barnicle: ‘Delegitimization of the Presidency Is Taking Hold’ – ‘Now, It’s Like, Trump’s President? Really?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” veteran columnist Mike Barnicle said, “Now, the delegitimization of the presidency is taking hold within the country, within ordinary people, looking at the presidency, a position they once revered and held on a higher pedestal. Now, it’s like, Trump’s president? Really?”

Barnicle stated that “Erratic language from the president is more dangerous than dynamite.”

He later added, “You can make a strong case, I think, that the effort to delegitimize the presidency began during Clinton presidency. And it’s continued through the Bush presidency, the Obama presidency. But this presidency, you can make a case, I think, for one additional step. in addition to delegitimizing the presidency among political people, largely that occurred. Now, the delegitimization of the presidency is taking hold within the country, within ordinary people, looking at the presidency, a position they once revered and held on a higher pedestal. Now, it’s like, Trump’s president? Really?”

Barnicle further argued that the “legitimate grievances” that Trump ran and was elected on aren’t being acted on.

(h/t Grabien)

