Pelosi: Trump ‘Has Created Nothing Except Chaos’

Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in his first 47 days in office, President Donald Trump “has created nothing except chaos.”

When asked about any wiretapping of Trump Tower, Pelosi said, “Once again, the president doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Because, first of all, a president can’t do that. Maybe he’s projecting that’s something he would like to do, but that isn’t what President Obama did or could do … So why would he do such a thing? He is the deflector in chief. He wants to deflect that there’s a Russian connection, personal or political, financial to him. He wants to deflect that his ban is unpopular on Muslims coming in the country. He wants to deflect the fact that he has no jobs bill, no infrastructure bill, nothing.”

She added, “What has he created? He has created nothing except chaos. I think he is a deflector, as I say, in chief. He changes the subject, throws red meat to his base. But, you know what? He’s in charge. He’s responsible. He should be held accountable for what he does and not be passed off as he’s a newcomer or something like that.”

