Rand: ‘This Is Obamacare Lite — It Will Not Pass’

Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) weighed in on the House Republican health care bill, calling it “Obamacare lite.”
Paul also said conservatives are not going to pass it.
“This is Obamacare lite. It will not pass. Conservatives aren’t gonna take it,” Paul said on “Fox & Friends.”
He added, “Premiums and prices will continue to spiral out of control.”
