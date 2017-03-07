Rand: ‘This Is Obamacare Lite — It Will Not Pass’

"This is Obamacare lite. It will not pass. Conservatives aren't gonna take it." - @RandPaul on the House leadership health care plan pic.twitter.com/N9oisuK9WE

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) weighed in on the House Republican health care bill, calling it “Obamacare lite.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Paul also said conservatives are not going to pass it.

“This is Obamacare lite. It will not pass. Conservatives aren’t gonna take it,” Paul said on “Fox & Friends.”

He added, “Premiums and prices will continue to spiral out of control.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent