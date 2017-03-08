Albright: ‘I Am Concerned About the Lack of Women’ at the Top of Trump’s Government

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on MSNBC, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright criticized the “lack of women at the top” of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Albright said, “I think we do have to support International Women’s Day. It’s very important. I keep being asked about whether the role of women internationally has improved. I think it has, but not enough. I’m concerned about the lack of women at the top of the Trump government, even though he has tweeted that he respects women. I do think that we need to support each other.”

“I have said that many, many times, that it’s important for us to work together, and I’m very glad to be out here on International Women’s Day,” she continued. “And Katie and I are going to do a program and we’re going to talk about the advances that have been made for women but also what much more needs to be done because we know that societies are more stable when women are politically and economically empowered.”

