GOP Rep Meadows: House GOP Healthcare Bill Doesn’t Create Competition, Won’t Lower Costs

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, criticized the current Republican proposal that has been presented to replace the Affordable Care Act.

When asked what specifically he did not like about the GOP effort by “New Day” co-host Alisyn Camerota, Meadows said the bill would not create competition, which would drive down costs of health care.

“[O]ne is that it creates a new entitlement, perhaps the first major entitlement, the largest major entitlement under a Republican president if Donald Trump signed this in,” Meadows explained. “The other thing is and the fundamental question — we’re going to have all kinds of different scores: CBO scores, joint tax scores. The only score that really matters is will it bring down health insurance premiums? This bill doesn’t do it. It doesn’t really create competition. It allows the government to come in and really prop up the insurance companies and it won’t drive down costs. That’s what we have to do. That’s my major objection.”

