Van Jones: Trump Is ‘Driving Liberals Insane’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Messy Truth,” host Van Jones said President Donald Trump was “driving liberals insane,” to the point he does not want “y’all to be in charge either.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jones said, “One thing I want to share, progressives tend to focus, when we critique him, on politeness and proper protocols okay? There’s a proper way to deal with reporters or intelligence agencies or judges. And when Trump breaks the rules, we start fanning ourselves and fainting and freaking out and handing out all of these protocol violations. And for his supporters, his appeal has nothing to do with protocol. It has everything to do, though, with pride and prosperity.”

“He’s saying, I want you to be proud of the country and have a job,” he continued. “So liberals seem to only see, like the crazy tweets. And we act like that’s all he’s doing. But his supporters actually ignore those tweets. You want to know the tweets they cherish? The one where he’s taking credit for the stock market that’s rising and their 401(k)s doing better and the jobs he so-called saved. If progressives want to understand Trump supporters, those are the tweets we need to be paying attention to.”

He added, “I think he’s driving liberals insane. I mean that. I think he is. I think he is. And I’m seeing more — I’m seeing liberals and progressives now so mad and distracted and depressed, I’m like, I don’t really want y’all to be in charge either. So it’s — Am I wrong?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN