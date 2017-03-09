Bill Clinton: Have to Bring ‘Simple, Personal Decency and Trust’ Back to Politics

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a speech at the Brookings Institution on Thursday, President Bill Clinton stated, “we have to find a way to bring simple, personal decency and trust back to our politics.”

While speaking about former Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin, Clinton said, “Finally, I think, somehow or another, we have to find a way to bring simple, personal decency and trust back to our politics.” Clinton then discussed Rabin’s negotiations with the Palestinians, and how the Palestinians trusted his word more than a written contract, Clinton asked, “Can you imagine someone saying that today, in the world we’re living in?”

Clinton further said, “[I]t always comes down to two things, are we going to live in and us and them world, or a world that we made together? Is it going to be one set of rules for us, and another set for everybody else, or are we going to find a way to live through the same rules?”

