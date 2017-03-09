GOP Rep Steve King on Health Care Bill: ‘We Should Have Had More Time to Digest It’

Republican @SteveKingIA on speed of #Obamacarerepeal bill: "We should have had more time to digest it" https://t.co/MtEO8Bcont

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Steve King (R-IA) said he would have liked to have seen more time given to lawmakers and the public to “digest” the proposed legislation to replace the 2010 Affordable Care.

“[T]he White House and the leadership has had a discussion about how they want the timing of this to work and so they rolled this bill out,” King said. “And we should have had more time to digest it. I’d rather seen it out there for a week or 10 days before they go to committee to mark it up. It really isn’t much time for anybody to bring amendments and try to make the change.”

“And we don’t get amendments passed unless we get public support for that,” he continued. “And it takes time for the organizations from outside to weigh in. I just would like to see more time. This is the agenda we have, and leadership wants to build momentum. I would be at this point — if I were leadership, I wouldn’t back up, but I would have given them a little more time in the beginning.”

