Sanders: ‘Democratic Agenda and Approach Has Been a Failure’

This week in an interview with the Huffington Post’s Sam Stein, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said the Democratic Party’s “agenda and approach” had shown “enormous neglect” of voters, which he blamed for the “ultimate failure” of electing President Donald Trump.

Sanders said, “At the end of the day, being in the minority here in the Senate, the minority in the House, having a right-wing Republican president, the only way we are going to win this ― and I think we can win this ― is when millions of people stand up, especially in states that Trump carried, and say, ‘Excuse me. We did not elect you to be president to throw us off of health care. We did not elect you to be president to cut back on the child care we desperately need. That’s not why we elected you.'”

When asked if there was a bit of neglect of voters by Democrats, Sanders continued, “Not a bit of neglect, an enormous amount of neglect. The truth is, and I think anyone who objectively assesses the situation has to appreciate, that the model the Democrats have followed for the last 10 to 20 years has been an ultimate failure. That’s just the objective evidence. We are taking on a right-wing extremist party whose agenda is opposed time after time, issue after issue by the vast majority of the American people. Yet we have lost the White House, the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, almost two-thirds of the governors’ chairs and close to 900 legislative seats all over this country. How can anyone not conclude that the Democratic agenda and approach has been a failure?”

