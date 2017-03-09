Skip to content

Watch: Tebow Gets Plunked in Spring Training Debut with Mets

by Trent Baker9 Mar 20170

Wednesday, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow made his spring training debut with the New York Mets as the team’s designated hitter and wearing number 97.

Tebow struck out looking in his first at-bat, grounded into a double play his second and was beaned his third at-bat by Red Sox prospect and fellow former Florida Gator Brian Johnson.

Boos came from the crowd, but Tebow shrugged it off and took his base.

