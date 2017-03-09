Watch: Tebow Gets Plunked in Spring Training Debut with Mets

Tim Tebow wearing it in his Spring Training Debut. He struck out looking his first at bat pic.twitter.com/sj9BA3RLkb

Wednesday, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow made his spring training debut with the New York Mets as the team’s designated hitter and wearing number 97.

Tebow struck out looking in his first at-bat, grounded into a double play his second and was beaned his third at-bat by Red Sox prospect and fellow former Florida Gator Brian Johnson.

Boos came from the crowd, but Tebow shrugged it off and took his base.

