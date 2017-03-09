Watch: Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Dallas Cowboys in Instagram Video

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

With the Dallas Cowboys set to part ways with quarterback Tony Romo, either via trade or release, the 36-year-old posted a goodbye video on his Instagram page with Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin” playing in the background.

“I just wanted to come to tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here,” Romo says. “Me and my family felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you. It’s been overwhelming and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I wanted to say thank you and we have a lot to think about here going forward.”

