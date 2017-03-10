Bob Knight on Former Indiana University Bosses: ‘I Hope They’re All Dead’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” former Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bob Knight discussed his old Hoosiers team and the possibility of returning to be honored.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the interview, Knight said he hoped all of the higher ups that forced him out of the university are now all dead.

“Why do we want you to go back to Assembly Hall so bad?” Patrick asked.

“Well, I think I’ve always really enjoyed the fans, I always will,” Knight replied. “On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. And as far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for those people. With that in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”

Patrick responded, “Aren’t those people all out of there, coach?”

“I hope they’re all dead,” Knight stated.

“Some of them are,” Patrick added.

Knight answered, “Well, I hope the rest of them go.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent