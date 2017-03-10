Gingrich on Jobs Numbers: ‘Beginning of Turning Trump Rally Into a Trump Reality’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” while discussing the U.S. economy adding 235,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate falling to 4.7 percent, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said, “This is the beginning of turning the Trump rally into a Trump reality.”

Gingrich said, “Well look, I think this is the beginning of turning the Trump rally into a Trump reality. He’s already working very hard to create jobs. He is going to do a lot more. His deregulation efforts are going to pay off big time. They need to pass tax reform which will really accelerate economic growth. He is going to be very frugal how the government buys things that will bring down the deficit. That will further help economic growth. So I think you’re seeing the beginnings, I emphasize beginnings, of a potential Trump economic era, that could involve great consumer confidence, lots of people starting new businesses and a real boom in American job creation.”

