Hannity to Trump: Purge Obama Holdover ‘Saboteurs’ Before It’s Too Late

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity urged the Trump administration to “purge” the holdovers from the prior Obama administration.

Hannity described them as saboteurs and warned they were”hell-bent” on destroying Trump’s presidency.

Transcript as follows:

[F]or weeks, we’ve been warning you about the deep state Obama holdover government bureaucrats who are hell-bent on destroying this president, President Trump. Tonight, it’s time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it’s too late. That’s tonight’s “Opening Monologue.”

Let’s go back to 1861. President Abraham Lincoln — he created, you know, a team of rivals, a so-called team of rivals, a cabinet of rivals, including adversaries that he ran against in the Republican primary. But while president Lincoln sought to unify his party through cabinet selections, he also executed an extensive government purge. He fired over 75 percent, nearly 1,200 people out of 1,500 bureaucrats that worked in the executive branch who President Lincoln feared could be disloyal.

It’s time now for President Trump to follow Abraham Lincoln’s example and a fire anyone and everyone who is actively working against him in government. After all, even former president Bill Clinton — he utilized this tactic back in 1993. He fired all 93 U.S. attorneys — all of them. Now, according to Conservative Review’s Daniel Horowitz, sacking opposing government employees is best utilized at the start of an administration.

He writes, quote, “Clinton easily fired all 93 U.S. attorneys on day one. Nobody blinked an eye. Yet when Bush’s attorney general fired eight U.S. attorneys well into his second term, well, that became a national scandal.”

So it’s very important for President Trump to act right now and not just avoid outrage from the left — that’s not what this is about — because he’s got to end the leaks that are plaguing this administration. Major leaks, like the ones you see right there on your screen, started just five days after President Trump was sworn into office.

Now, the explosion of these leaks coincides with a New York Times report that says in his final weeks in office, President Obama revised executive order 12333 which allows the widespread sharing of this raw data collected by American intelligence agencies across 17 government agencies.

Now, that is an additional 16 agencies and their employees who in the final two weeks when Obama was in office, who gained access to top-secret intelligence that they never had access to before.

Now, we’ve been asking for weeks on this program, why did President Obama wait until the last minute to do this? And why didn’t he apply this to himself for eight years?