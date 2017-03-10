Joe Scarborough: ‘No Doubt’ There’s a Trump Rally

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” while discussing the U.S. economy adding 235,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate falling to 4.7 percent, co-host Joe Scarborough said there was “no doubt” about a “Trump rally.”

Scarborough said, “You know you can look at the stock market, there’s no doubt, there’s a Trump rally. A lot of people on Wall Street say the Trump bump. No doubt about that.”

However, Scarborough did have questions about the long-term economic picture.

“As far as long-term systemic growth, yes, we have to look at the two things that matter the most to working class Americans who have been feeling the crunch. What are the wages going to look like over the next 4-8 years? What are his changes going to do and can he significantly bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States that left 20 years ago, paying $35 an hour and now come back paying $14 or $15 an hour? Those are the systemic changes and challenges that face every new president. And we won’t know the answer to how his economic policies are impacting those two issues for a decade.”

