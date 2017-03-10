Mika: Trump Has ‘No Credibility Where We Stand Right Now’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn working as a foreign agent during the presidential campaign, co-hosts Mika Brzezinski said declared the Trump presidency as having “no credibility where we stand right now.”

Brzezinski said, “It’s staggering … They have made a joke of the entire transition process, and this presidency has no credibility where we stand right now. I don’t say that with hysteria. I don’t say that with shrillness. I say that with a deep sense of concern for how we often cover this story because there are people who believe Trump from start to finish and he’s not telling the truth.”

