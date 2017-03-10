MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Bread and Circuses’ For Trump’s Base ‘Includes the Persecution of’ Muslims and Immigrants

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” MSNBC anchor Joy Reid argued that the “bread and circuses” for President Trump’s base, “includes the persecution of people they fear, the persecution of Muslims is part of the bread and circuses, the persecution of the immigrants, throwing out DREAMers from the country, people that it’s easy for his base to hate and to fear.”

Reid said, “[T]he most cynical thing he’s done so far, is to say, I have to ban people from these seven Muslim countries. It’s urgent. I’ve got to do it now. And then, when it gets rejected by the courts, the 2nd version of this ban, actually can wait because he’s getting lauded by the press. And so, while he’s being applauded, it’s not so urgent. It can wait now.”

She added, “[T]he bread and circuses for his base includes the persecution of people they fear, the persecution of Muslims is part of the bread and circuses, the persecution of the immigrants, throwing out DREAMers from the country, people that it’s easy for his base to hate and to fear. That is part of the show he gives them instead of giving them substantive things like, I don’t know, health care.”

(h/t Grabien)

