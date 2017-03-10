Watch: BBC Interview Interrupted by Guest’s Children

Best TV interview on any subject, ever. pic.twitter.com/U8vmMhWusb

In a BBC interview about South Korea, guest Robert Kelly, professor of political science at Pusan National University, was interrupted when one of his children casually walked into the room and started dancing.

The child walks closer to the camera, but Kelly tries to usher the child away from the interview.

An even younger child in a baby walker then breaks into the room, causing a ruckus.

Then a woman sprints into the room to grab the children, but she causes even more chaos because one child begins to wail and the baby walker bangs on the door as she tries to pull them away.

The woman finally gets the kids out of the room and away from the interview, and Kelly is able to finish the debate.

