Eichenwald: We’re in a ‘New World’ Where President Can Violate Constitution Without Pushback from Own Party

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, Newsweek Senior Writer Kurt Eichenwald said, “we’ve gone to a new world” where the president can violate the Constitution, in this case, the Emoluments Clause, and his own party refuses to do anything about it.

“Trump is in violation of the Emoluments Clause, as soon as those [Chinese Trump] trademarks are approved,” Eichenwald explained. “And so, we’ve gone into a new world in this country, where the president of the United States can violate the Constitution, and his own party stands there going, ‘Eh, who cares about the Constitution?'”

