MSNBC’s Nance: ‘We Have a Conspiracy Theory President’

During a discussion of President Donald Trump’s claims that the Obama administration wiretapped conversations in Trump Tower on Saturday’s “AM Joy,” MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance said that “we have a conspiracy theory president,” adding that he is not sure you can put those words along with “president.”

“We have a conspiracy theory president, and I’m not even sure whether you can put those three words together in a tangible sentence, and actually use the word ‘president,'” Nance told host Joy Reid. “He seems to be buying every crazy idea that’s out there.”

Later, Nance added, “I mean, we have got a very serious problem here. This man may be in a position where he will start causing true harm to American democracy. Because he doesn’t know the difference between what American democracy is and the crazy things which he’s told by people like Steve Bannon, and other parts of the, you know, alt-right world.”

