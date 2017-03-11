NBC’s Williams: Trump Firing US Attorneys Isn’t Unprecedented — Clinton Did the Same Thing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams weighed in on President Donald Trump asking 46 United States Attorneys appointed by the previous administration to resign, saying the move isn’t common, but also not without precedent, noting that former President Bill Clinton did the same thing in 1993 when he took office.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“These firings come the day after a commentary from Sean Hannity of Fox News, who urged the president to get rid of all the holdover political appointees, and some Justice Department officials say they think the firings were, in part, a response to that. … The Obama and George W. Bush administrations did replace U.S. Attorneys, but did so gradually. But in 1993, the Justice Department demanded the resignations of all of them shortly after Bill Clinton took office,” Williams said.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent