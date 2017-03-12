Cotton to House: ‘Do Not Walk the Plank and Vote for a Bill that Cannot Pass the Senate’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned GOP House members “Do not walk the plank and vote for a bill that cannot pass the Senate and then have to face the consequences of that vote.”
He added, “The bill probably can be fixed, but it’s going to take a lot of carpentry on that framework.”
(h/t The Hill)
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.