Kellyanne Conway Blasts ‘Haters’ for Sexist Criticism

by Pam Key12 Mar 20170

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz,” counselor for President for Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway blasted the “haters,” who use sexism to unfairly criticize her.

“Sometimes I’m up on FaceTime until midnight helping with slide presentations or reviewing the spelling list,” she said. “And that’s the answer as to why I look haggard too, you haters. I’m helping with sixth-grade math and I’m proud of it.”

