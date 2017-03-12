McCain: Trump Has to Retract Wiretap Claim or Provide Information

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump has to provide evidence or retract his tweet last week claiming that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower

McCain said, “President Trump has to provide the American people, not just the intelligence community, but the American people, with evidence that his predecessor, former president of the Unites States was guilty of breaking the law.”

He added, “I have no reason to believe that the charge is true, but I also believe that the president of the Unites States could clear this up in a minute.”

