Price on Obamacare Replacement: ‘Nobody Will Be Worse Off Financially’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said that “nobody will be worse off financially” if Republicans in Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act dubbed Obamacare.

Price said, “I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially in the process that we’re going through, understanding that they’ll have choices that they can select the kind of coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not that the government forces them to buy. So there’s cost that needs to come down, and we believe we’re going to be able to do that through this system. There’s coverage that’s going to go up.”

Price added, “I believe, and the president believes firmly, that if you create a system that’s accessible for everybody and you provide the financial feasibility for everybody to get coverage, that we have a great opportunity to increase coverage over where we are right now, as opposed to where the line is going right now where people are losing coverage and we’re going to have fewer individuals covered than we do currently.”

(h/t Politico)

