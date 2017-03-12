Skip to content

Rand Paul on Obamacare Lite: There Is a ‘Separation Between’ Ryan, Trump

by Pam Key12 Mar 20170

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” while discussing the Republicans the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said there is a “separation between” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) and President Donald Trump.

Paul said, “I think there is a separation between the two. I have talked to the president, I think three times on Obamacare and I hear from him he is willing to negotiate. You know what I hear from Paul Ryan ‘it is a binary choice, young man.’ But what is a binary choice, his way or the highway?”

