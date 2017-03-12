Rep. Jim Jordan: Bottom Line I Will Not Vote for GOP Healthcare Legislation

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Congress should not “create some different form of Obamacare.”
He added that the bottom line is he will not vote for the bill the way it is now.
