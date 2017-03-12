Ryan: Bloodbath If GOP Fails to Pass Health Care Legislation

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” while discussing the Republicans the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said that the 2018 midterm elections will be a bloodbath for the GOP if they do not pass the legislation.
When asked if without repeal and replace will 2018 be a bloodbath, Ryan said, “I do believe that if we don’t keep our word to the people who sent us here, yeah.”
