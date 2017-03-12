Sen Booker: Trump Is Creating ‘Toxic’ Environment of ‘Fear’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump was creating a “toxic environment” of “increased fear in our country.”

Booker said, “This is the problem, I don’t care what party you are in right now, recognize this, we are at a time of increased fear in our country.”

He added, “There is something seriously wrong when mendacity has become the norm. There is something seriously wrong when law-abiding citizens are afraid to leave their homes. There is something seriously wrong when hate crimes are surging. There is something seriously wrong when this is a toxic environment being created right now. And I don’t care who you are, if you consider yourself a leader, you have an obligation to stand up and do something about it and lead with love and not appealing to people’s darker angels or exploiting that fear.”

