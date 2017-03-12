Watch: ‘SNL’ Portrays Trump Handing Off Presidency During Space Alien Invasion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The cold open of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this week was a skit with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump dealing with an alien invasion in America.

In the skit, Baldwin’s Trump addressed a group of military members, calling two black female soldiers aliens based on reporting from Infowars. He also altered the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.

At the end, the aliens made it in the military base and asked to speak to the leader.

“Trump” then told the aliens that someone else was the leader.

After finding out Trump was actually the president, one of the aliens exclaimed, “Really? This is going to be so easy!”

